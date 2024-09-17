Prior to 2014, Govt indulged in extreme appeasement politics: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while inaugurating Vishwakarma Jayanti and the Swachhata Hi Seva Program-2024 at the Rudraksha Convention Centre, here on Tuesday, said that the transformation of Kashi since 2014 is visible to all. “Just as Kashi has undergone a remarkable change, so has Uttar Pradesh and the entire nation,” he said.

He distributed e-vouchers, training certificates, and loan cheques to beneficiaries of the PM Vishwakarma Yojana. Additionally, by the press of a button, he also launched the Vidya Shakti Yojana in partnership with IIT-Chennai in 104 council schools of Varanasi, while also inaugurating smart classrooms in 1,143 council schools.

He added: “Today, India takes pride in its blend of development and heritage, boasting world-class infrastructure. The vision of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ has become a reality.”

The CM said: “Under the leadership of PM Modi, India, once among the most backward nations, has become the fifth-largest economy in just ten years, and is on track to become the third-largest within the next three years. PM Modi has already outlined the roadmap for India’s future leading to 2047.”

The CM also unveiled QR codes installed in 54,000 houses in the Bhelupur zone of Varanasi Municipal Corporation, launched a QR code system for depositing shop rents, and kicked off a plantation drive at Kanchanpur Park and Sarang Talab under the Upvan Yojana.

He extended his wishes on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, the birth anniversary of the creator of the universe, Lord Vishwakarma, and the birthday of the architect of modern India, Kashi MP Narendra Modi, praying for the PM’s good health and long life.

The CM reflected on the remarkable transformation of Kashi, saying, “Who could have imagined ten years ago that the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor would be developed so magnificently? That the city would have such exceptional connectivity through air and waterways, with beautifully designed four-lane roads and rejuvenated ghats?’

“The temples and monasteries have been beautifully restored, and our heritage is receiving the recognition it deserves. Who could have predicted the grandeur of the Prayagraj Kumbh, the construction of a majestic Shri Ramlala temple in Ayodhya, the removal of Article 370 in Kashmir, or the enhanced security of India’s borders? Today, 4 crore underprivileged families have homes, 10 crore households have toilets, 12 crore people have benefited from the Ujjwala Yojana, and 80 crore individuals receive free rations. All of this, which once seemed unimaginable, is now a reality.”

Reflecting on the period before 2014, CM Yogi remarked, “Anarchy was rampant, and the people had lost all faith in governance. The nation’s security was at risk, with terrorism, separatism, and extremism at their peak. Corruption defined the previous government, youth faced widespread unemployment, and businesses were in disarray.”

He added: “Basic facilities were lacking, self-employment was virtually nonexistent, and India was often a passive observer on the global stage, sitting at the back row. Rural areas lacked even the most basic infrastructure, and connectivity was non-existent. Governments of that time indulged in extreme appeasement, undermining India’s pride and conspiring to keep the nation from rising to its full potential.”

He further said, “Even an ordinary MP does not devote as much time to their constituency as PM Modi does to his. Under his leadership, Kashi has been elevated onto the global stage, while preserving its unique cultural and spiritual identity, as well as its connectivity by land, air, and water. India is continuously advancing under his vision.”

The CM stated that PM Modi has provided a visionary roadmap for the country, with Digital India being a key pillar of that vision. He added, “As part of this, the Vidya Shakti program, in collaboration with IIT Chennai, introduces an innovative approach for students in the first, second, and third grades. Simultaneously, smart classes are being launched across schools in the region.”

“Education is the cornerstone of a progressive, civilized, cultured, and capable society. Through direct benefit transfer (DBT) and a range of other schemes, PM Modi has transformed the lives of the youth, sparking a new revolution that has given wings to their aspirations,” he said.

The CM further noted that the PM Vishwakarma Yojana is bringing to life Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of Gram Swaraj. Historically, villages were largely self-sufficient, with minimal reliance on government support. Now, artisans are receiving the respect, training, stipends, and toolkits they deserve. After skill development and training, they are connected to the banking system to further enhance their livelihoods, he pointed out.