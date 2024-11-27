Principal, lecturer, headmaster, and forest ranger arrested for gang-raping schoolgirl in Chhattisgarh

A 17-year-old Class 11 student was allegedly gang-raped by her school principal, a lecturer, a headmaster, and a deputy forest ranger in Chhattisgarh’s Janakpur area. The accused reportedly filmed the assault to blackmail the girl and assaulted her again later. All four have been arrested and are now in judicial custody. Both the education and forest departments have suspended the accused pending further investigation.

The trauma began on November 13, when the student, who lives in a rented room to pursue her education, visited a photocopy shop in Janakpur. There, Ravendra Kushwaha, a 48-year-old headmaster, engaged her in conversation and offered to assist with her studies. On November 15, Ravendra met her again and invited her to discuss her exams. He drove her to the home of lecturer Kushal Singh Parihar, where principal Ashok Kushwaha of Deogarh Higher Secondary School was already present. Once inside, the doors were locked, and the three men allegedly gang-raped her. They filmed the assault and threatened to release the footage if she spoke out.

A week later, on November 22, lecturer Kushal Singh reportedly intercepted the girl at a bus stand. He threatened her and forced her onto his motorcycle, taking her to the house of deputy forest ranger Banwari Singh. There, the ranger joined the two teachers in showing her the incriminating video to coerce her into silence before gang-raping her again.

Advertisement

Shaken and traumatised, the girl confided in her mother, who took her to the Janakpur police station on November 26 to file a complaint. The police acted swiftly following the survivor’s complaint, arresting all four accused on the same day. “We have registered a case under relevant sections of the law. All four accused are now in judicial custody,” said a senior police officer.

Investigations have also revealed a year-old video of principal Ashok Kushwaha, showing him creating a drunken disturbance during a school function, raising concerns over his past behaviour and administrative oversight.

The Chhattisgarh education department responded promptly, with Director of Public Instructions (DPI) Divya Umesh Mishra seeking a report from the district education officer. On November 26, the DPI suspended Ashok Kushwaha and lecturer Kushal Singh Parihar. Earlier, headmaster Ravendra Kushwaha had also been suspended. Similarly, Sarguja PCCF V. Mateswaran issued suspension orders for deputy ranger Banwari Singh, ensuring departmental accountability.

The incident has ignited public outrage, with widespread condemnation of the systemic lapses that allowed such individuals to remain in positions of authority. “This is an egregious betrayal by those entrusted with the responsibility of shaping young lives. Immediate measures must be taken to ensure schools and institutions are safe spaces for all,” said Abhishek Soni, a senior journalist.