Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a two day visit to his home state Gujarat where he inaugurated several projects including projects at the Statue of Unity in Kevadiya near the Narmada dam.

PM Modi visited the family of former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel who died on 29 October in Ahmedabad. He also paid tribute to actor-turned politician Nareshbhai Kanodia who died on October 25 due to Covid-19.

PM Modi met both the families in Gandhinagar and then flew to Statue of Unity in Kevadia, where he also launched the seaplane service between Kevadiya and Ahmedabad.

The PM inaugurated Arogya Van, a park that has variety of medicinal plants and herbs, and provides information on their usage and importance. He also inaugurated the Children Nutrition Park in Kevadia, jungle safari, Ekta Mall which is a store near the Statue of Unity where tourists can buy handlooms of the state, Ekta Cruise, a ferry ride, Unity Glow Garden amongst others.

These are initiatives by the Gujarat government to boost tourism in the Kevadiya area.

On the morning of 31 October, PM paid tribute to Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary and also launched seaplane service connecting Kevadiya and Ahmedabad, a first in the country.

A parade named the Ekta Diwas Parade was organised by the Central Armed Police Forces and the Gujarat Police and addressed a gathering.