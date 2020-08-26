Taking it to Twitter, PM Modi shared a video of iconic Sun Temple, in Modhera, Gujarat. The video captures the beauty of the heritage icon on a rainy day.

“Modhera’s iconic Sun Temple looks splendid on a rainy day! Have a look,” the prime minister tweeted.

The 55-second video showed water cascading through the steps and structure of the temple.

The temple is set on the bank of Pushpavati River during the reign of the Solanki dynasty, according to the Gujarat Tourism website.

The video has garnered about over 9 lakh views and has been liked by over 1.6 lakh users. Additionally it has been retweeted 29,000 times.

People have been wowed by the beauty of the temple.

