Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Gita Jayanti

On this occasion, Modi also shared the two recent speeches that he gave on the Gita.

SNS | New Delhi | December 14, 2021 7:16 pm

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said, “Today, on Gita Jayanti, sharing two recent speeches I gave on the Gita: Launch of the e-book version of Swami Chidbhavananda’s Bhagavad Gita,” PM Modi tweeted.

