‘OP Sindoor’ turned to barood’ burnt Pakistan: PM Modi roars in Rajasthan

Stressing that India won’t be cowed down by nuclear bluff, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said every terror attack will get a bigger response. Addressing a public rally in Deshnoke, Bikaner, just 200 km away from the India-Pakistan border, the PM said Operation Sindoor is the new normal for India.

”First, we entered their house and attacked, now we have attacked them on their chests.. This is the policy and the strategy to destroy the fangs of terrorism… This is new India…”

He said the valour of the country’s armed forces brought Pakistan to its knees.

“… On April 22, terrorists removed the Sindoor from the foreheads of our sisters after asking about their religion. The bullets were fired in Pahalgam, but 140 crore Indians felt the pain. ‘Har deshwasi ne ek jut ho kar sankalp liya tha ki aatankwadiyon ko mitti mein mila denge’ and to give them an unimaginable punishment… By the valour of our forces, we fulfilled that resolution.

”Our government gave a free hand to all three forces. All three forces created such a ‘chakravyuh’ that Pakistan was brought to its knees…”

He said his mind is cool, but his blood is hot, and now hot vermilion is flowing in his veins.

Mr Modi said, ”In response to the 22nd attack, we destroyed the 9 biggest hideouts of the terrorists in 22 minutes. The enemies of the world and the country have seen what happens when ‘sindoor’ vermilion turns into ‘barood’ (gun powder).”

Hailing Operation Sindoor, PM Modi said: “Our forces hammered the terrorists. April 22 attack was avenged in 22 minutes.”

He also said Pakistan would not get India’s share of water.

PM Modi said those who had set out to erase the sindoor have been buried in the soil. ”Those who shed India’s blood, their accounts have been settled. Those who thought India would remain silent are hiding in their homes today. Those who were proud of their weapons are today buried in their debris.”

Prime Minister Modi arrived at Nal air base of the Indian Air Force for a brief visit to the Bikaner district of Rajasthan and greeted the soldiers for their grand success in “Operation Sindoor”. He dedicated to the nation Rs 26,000 crore development projects and also paid obeisance at the Karni Mata shrine.

After a short halt at the Nal air base, the Prime Minister flew to Desknoke in a helicopter, where he visited the famous Karni Mata shrine to pay his obeisance.

PM Modi performed Aarti and other holy rituals at the temple and prayed for the nation. Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, and Union Minister Arjun Lal Meghwal accompanied the Prime Minister.

Thereafter, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the renovated Deshnoke railway station and dedicated infrastructure projects worth around Rs 26,000 crore to the nation.