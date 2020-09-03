Prime Minister Narendra Modi shall be interacting, through video-conference, with IPS Probationers during the Dikshant Parade Event at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVP NPA) at 11 AM on Friday.

131 IPS probationers including 28 lady probationers have completed 42 weeks of Basic Course Phase-I training at the Academy.

They joined the Academy on 17 December 2018 after completing their Foundation Course at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration Mussoorie and at Dr Marri Channa Reddy HRD Institute of Telangana Hyderabad with other services like IAS, IFS etc.

During the Basic Course Training at SVP NPA, the probationers are imparted training in various indoor and outdoor subjects like law, investigation, forensics, leadership & management, criminology, public order & internal security, ethics & human rights, modern Indian policing, fieldcraft & tactics, weapon training & firing.