Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed satisfaction over the rise in the numbers of the Asiatic lion in its last natural habitat, the Gir Jungles in Gujarat.

Taking to Twitter he said, “Two very good news: Population of the majestic Asiatic Lion, living in Gujarat’s Gir Forest, is up by almost 29%. Geographically, distribution area is up by 36%. Kudos to the people of Gujarat and all those whose efforts have led to this excellent feat.

“Over the last several years, the Lion population in Gujarat has been steadily rising. This is powered by community participation, emphasis on technology, wildlife healthcare, proper habitat management and steps to minimise human-lion conflict. Hope this positive trend continues!”

In 1965, an area of 1,412.1 sq/km was declared as a sanctuary for Asiatic lion conservation in Saurashtra’s Gir Forest. This sanctuary and the surrounding areas are the only habitats that support the Asiatic lion.

Later, a national park was established covering an area of 258.71 sq/km where human activity is not allowed.