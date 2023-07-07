Prime Minister Modi arrives in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur to dedicate projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Raipur, Chhattisgarh on Friday to lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple projects, including laying foundation stones for national highway projects.

PM Modi was received by Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel at the airport.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for three National Highway projects for the Chhattisgarh section of the 6-lane greenfield Raipur-Visakhapatnam corridor.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation the doubling of the 103-km Raipur-Khariar Road Rail Line, constructed at a cost of Rs 750 crore. He will also dedicate to the nation the bottling plant of Indian Oil Corporation with a capacity of 60,000 metric tonnes per annum at Korba built at a cost of over Rs 130 crore.

During his Raipur visit, Modi will also distribute 75 lakh cards to beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

He will then travel to Gorakhpur in UP where he will participate in the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Gita Press Gorakhpur.

The event will be followed by the flagging off of Vande Bharat trains at Gorakhpur railway station.

From Gorakhpur, PM Modi will travel to Varanasi where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple projects.

Earlier, on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the venues of programmes and reviewed the preparations ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s scheduled visit on Friday.CM Adityanath inspected Gita Press and the Gorakhpur railway station where Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to participate in various functions.

After inspecting the Gita Press, the chief minister reached the Gorakhpur railway station by the same route through which Prime Minister Modi will arrive.

The CM went to platform No.1 at the station and took detailed information about the preparations made so far from the officials of the railway and administration there.

Earlier, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said that he will undertake a visit to four states, including Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Rajasthan, from July 7 to 8, during which he will lay the foundation and dedicate multiple projects worth Rs 50,000 crores to the people.