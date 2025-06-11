Prime Accused Sonam Raghuvanshi in Custody of Meghalaya police will be produced court today

Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, has been taken into custody by Meghalaya Police and is currently being held at Shillong Sadar Police Station under a three-day transit remand.

She was taken to Ganesh Das Hospital in the morning for a routine medical examination and will be produced in the court today, police sources confirmed.

The case, which has sent shockwaves across the country, took a grisly turn when the body of Raja Raghuvanshi, a newlywed from Indore, was found dumped in a deep gorge near Sohra (Cherrapunji) on June 2.

What initially appeared to be a tragic accident has now unraveled into a calculated and brutal murder conspiracy involving multiple accused and interstate coordination.

Four other men — Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Raj Singh Kushwaha, and Anand Kumar — have also been arrested in connection with the case. All four were flown to Guwahati airport on Tuesday evening after Meghalaya Police secured a seven-day transit remand for further investigation. They are expected to be produced before a local court in Shillong on Wednesday morning, where police will seek extended custody.

According to East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem, two police teams — one escorting the accused from Ghazipur and the other from Indore — are bringing the suspects to Shillong in phases.

While the accused from Indore are on a six-day transit remand, those from Ghazipur have been granted three days.

During questioning, Sonam reportedly admitted to being present during the murder of her husband. Investigators are now focusing on mapping her movements leading up to the incident, including whether she traveled from Indore to Ghazipur before being found abandoned near a roadside eatery along the Varanasi-Ghazipur highway.

Meanwhile, the clothes allegedly worn by accused Vishal Singh Chauhan on the day of the murder have been seized and will be sent for forensic examination. Police believe the evidence could prove crucial in reconstructing the sequence of events.

Indore Police had earlier confirmed that four of the arrested accused confessed to the crime during preliminary interrogation. However, Meghalaya Police are independently verifying these claims to strengthen their case under local jurisdiction.

As more chilling details emerge, the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case continues to grab national attention due to its gruesome nature, the betrayal of trust within a newlywed relationship, and the coordination of multiple suspects spanning several states.