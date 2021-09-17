Prez, VP, Shah, Dalai Lama, others greet PM Modi on his 71st birthday

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Home Minister Amit Shah, Cabinet ministers, state governors, chief ministers and opposition leaders to Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama and BJP president JP Nadda, all greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 71 birthday on Friday.

“Wishing him a long and healthy life. May he continue to serve the nation with his spirit of relentless service,” President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted on the occasion of Narendra Modi’s birthday.

Vice President Venkahai Naidu conveyed to Prime Minister Modi heartfelt greetings on his birthday. “Ever committed to the service of the nation, I wish you a long, healthy and all success in life,” he wrote on Twitter.

In a letter to Modi, posted along with his birthday tweet, Venkaiah Naidu lauded the Prime Minister for his ability to find opportunities amid the challenges of the last one year by successfully inspiring and energising the nation’s capabilities to work for “Atmanirbharata ( self-reliance).”

Opposition Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in his short tweet, greeted the Prime Minister on his birthday. “Happy birthday, Modi ji,” Gandhi tweeted.

BJP national president JP Nadda, in his birthday wish on Twitter, termed Modi “the world’s most popular leader and a “symbol of tireless work.”

Home Minister Amit Shah, in his tweet, called Modi the most popular leader of the country. Wishing the Prime Minister a long and healthy life ahead, Shah wrote that the country had found a strong and decisive leader in Modi. He said Modi had not only given the country the idea of thinking ahead of time but also through his relentless efforts implemented it on the ground.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in his birthday greetings tweeted that the Prime Minister’s resolve to work for a self-reliant ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat” is an epitome of his vision and strong willpower. He also praised the Prime Minister’s vision and imagination and his ability to take decisive action.

Modi’s Cabinet colleague Dr Jitendra Singh in his birthday greetings tweeted, “A Statesman who revived billion hopes. A Humanitarian who strived for countrymen as much as for human beings across the world. A Pradhan Mantri who prefers to be known as “Pradhan Sevak”. I join 135 crore fellow Indians in wishing PM Sh @ NarendraModi on his birthday . #HappyBdayModiji.”

Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in his birthday tweet described Modi as a ‘compassionate leader.’ “Heartiest felicitations to India’s visionary PM [email protected] ji on his birthday. A compassionate leader, Modi ji has ensured that benefits of his flagship missions and policies of inclusive development bring a meaningful change in the life of every Indian. #HappyBdayModiji.”

Heartiest felicitations to India’s visionary PM Sh @narendramodi Ji on his birthday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prayed for Modi’s long and healthy life. “Greetings to @PMOIndia @narendramodi on his birthday today. My prayers for his long and healthy life.

Dedication to Maa Bharati has guided his every step. Very reassuring to have such leadership at such challenging times. Honoured to serve under his guidance,” Sitharaman tweeted.

“PM Sh @narendramodi’s leadership has brought an action oriented approach to governance, targets with timelines along with transparency in policy making – transforming livelihoods and impacting lives.A confident and aspirational India, rises,” Anurag Thakur wrote on Twitter.

Tibetan Spiritual leader Dalai Lama in his letter to the Prime Minister expressed his ‘heartfelt greetings’ on the occasion of his birthday. “I offer my heartfelt greetings to you on your birthday. May you continue to live a long and healthy life,” he wrote. Dalai Lama mentioned about his deep attachment to the country and praised Modi for bringing about growing confidence despite the Covid-19 pandemic, “I congratulate you on the growing confidence you have brought about, despite challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic that has affected people around the globe,” he further wrote.

“Warm Birthday wishes to Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji.I pray for his long & healthy life.Your exceptional, tireless efforts towards development of New India have been a source of inspiration for all of us.May the nation continue to progress under your dynamic leadership & vision,” Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha tweeted.

“BJP is a party of poor. On the 71st birthday of PM Narendera Modi, no cake cutting, or gala celebrations, but to distribute food, fruit and edibles among needy, poor and destitute in Kashmir,” BJP Jammu and Kashmir spokesman Altaf Thakur said.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in his birthday wish to Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Thursday night: “Happy Birthday to visionary leader who made self reliant India: Reformative India: Resilient India: Resurgent India: Glorious India:Super strong leader who Made Mother India Proud Globally.”