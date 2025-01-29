Prez, VP, PM express grief over Mahakumbh stampede, offer condolences to bereaved families

President Draupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic stampede-like incident at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj and extended their condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the accident.

In a post on X, President Murmu wrote: ”The stampede incident at Prayagraj Maha Kumbh is extremely sad. I express my condolences to the families of the injured devotees and pray to God that all the injured devotees recover soon.”

Advertisement

The Vice President said he was deeply saddened by the tragic accident that took place at Prayagraj Maha Kumbh. ”I express my condolences to the bereaved families of the devotees who lost their loved ones in the accident and wish for the speedy recovery of the injured. May God give strength to the bereaved family in this hour of grief,” he wrote in his post.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister stated that he was constantly in touch with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and that the local administration was actively assisting the victims.

“The accident that happened in Prayagraj Mahakumbh is extremely sad. My deepest condolences to the devotees who have lost their loved ones in this. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured. The local administration is engaged in helping the victims in every possible way. In this regard, I have spoken to Chief Minister Yogi ji and I am constantly in touch with the state government,” the Prime Minister said.

At least 15 pilgrims were feared dead and over 50 people, mostly women, injured during a stampede-like situation in the Mahakumbh on late Tuesday night even as the Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya of the 13 Akharas commenced late today, amid tight security measures.

Government officials were tight-lipped over the incident and claimed that it was not a stampede and just an overcrowding, but reports said that around 15 bodies have been brought to the Sarup Rani Nehru Medical College for the post-mortem examination.

Updating on high-level monitoring, CM Adityanath noted, “The PM has taken stock of the situation four times till now. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Governor Anandiben Patel are also continuously taking reports of the situation.”

CM Adityanath added, “The situation in Prayagraj is under control but the crowd size remains massive. The sants of different Akharas have humbly said that devotees should take a holy dip first and once crowds reduce, Akharas will proceed for the holy dip.”