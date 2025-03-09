Prez to visit Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh on March 10-12

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh from March 10 to 12, an official statement said on Sunday.

“On March 10, the President will grace the convocation ceremony of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar (Haryana). On the same day, she will launch a state-level campaign, ‘spiritual education for holistic well-being’ of Brahma Kumaris, Hisar, on the occasion of its golden jubilee celebration,” the President’s Secretariat said.

During her visit to Punjab the next day, Murmu will grace the convocation ceremonies of Central University of Punjab, Bathinda, and the AIIMS, Bathinda, it said.

On the same evening, she will attend a civic reception at Mohali, which the government of Punjab will host in her honour.

On March 12, the President will grace the convocation ceremony of Panjab University in Chandigarh, the statement added.