Prez to grace National Voters’ Day celebrations

President Droupadi Murmu will grace the 15th National Voters’ Day celebrations here on January 25, the Election Commission (EC) said on Wednesday.

During the event, she will present the Best Electoral Practices Awards to state and district officials who demonstrated exemplary performance in ensuring the smooth conduct of elections. Special recognition will be given to initiatives that enhanced voter participation, such as innovative outreach campaigns, the use of technology for seamless election management and efforts that made elections accessible to all, it said.

Heads and representatives of Election Management Bodies, who will deliberate on major issues faced in election management around the world at a two-day conference on January 23-24 hosted by the EC, will also attend the event.

“The event, celebrating the voters of the country again assumes a grand scale this year in light of the fact that India’s total electorate is approaching 100 crore mark. The electoral database now stands at 99.1 crore and counting. The electoral rolls bear a youthful and gender balanced look with 21.7 crore young electors, in the 18-29 age group and a six-point increase in Electoral Gender Ratio from 948 in 2024 to 954 in 2025,” the poll panel said in a statement.

The EC said this year’s theme “Nothing Like Voting, I Vote for Sure” is a continuation of last year’s theme emphasising the importance of participation in the electoral process, and encouraging voters to take pride in exercising their franchise.

The first copy of the EC’s Coffee Table Book titled “India Votes 2024: A saga of democracy” will be presented to the President by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. An EC’s publication “Belief in the Ballot: Human stories shaping India’s 2024 elections” will also be presented to her.

A short clip of the upcoming docu-drama series “India Decides” will also be released at the event. A multimedia exhibition highlighting key aspects of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will also be showcased. It will have interactive and immersive spaces for the attendees to experience.

Since 2011, National Voters’ Day has been observed annually on January 25 to commemorate the foundation day of the EC, established on January 25, 1950. This event aims to underline the centrality of the voter and raise electoral awareness among citizens and inspire their active participation in the democratic process.