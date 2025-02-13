Prez calls for modernisation of govt departments

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday stressed the need for government departments to modernise and digitise their systems by making best use of emerging technologies.

This, she said, is essential to cater to the ever-rising expectation among the public for greater speed and efficiency in service delivery, along with increased transparency and accountability.

Technologies for the purpose could include machine learning, data analytics, blockchain technology and artificial intelligence, the President told a group of probationers of Indian Civil Accounts Service, Indian Post and Telecommunication (Finance & Accounts) Service, Indian Railway Management Service (Accounts) and Indian Postal Service who called on her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The President said that the young officers have the opportunity to contribute directly to the nation’s development and prosperity through their domain of functioning, be it managing public finances or ensuring seamless connectivity and communication across the country. She told them that as India moves towards sustainable and inclusive development while focusing on innovation and digital initiatives, young civil servants like them have an important responsibility to shoulder.

She urged young officers to keep themselves abreast of advanced technologies and skills, and strive to create more citizen-centric, efficient and transparent governance systems.

The President expressed confidence that they will make all efforts not only to excel in their individual careers, but also to contribute to effective delivery of government services to the people of India.