Pressure mounts on Kerala govt for removal of ADGP, law and order

Pressure is mounting on the LDF Government in Kerala to remove ADGP M R Ajit Kumar from the charge of law and order.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has been supporting Ajit Kumar despite the demand from the constituent parties of the Left Front, including the CPI, for his removal from the position of ADGP, law and order.

After CPI-M-backed independent MLA PV Anwar’s allegations against Ajith Kumar, the demand for his removal has been raised from many quarters. There are 14 allegations levelled against Ajith Kumar such as sabotage of the case, connection with smuggling gang and meeting with RSS leaders. Soon after, a complaint regarding illegal acquisition of property also came against him.

However, there was no action against Ajith Kumar from the chief minister’s side. This has caused a big rift in the Left Front. In the LDF meeting, constituent parties, including the CPI and NCP demanded Ajith Kumar’s removal from the position of ADGP law and order.

The CPI leadership did not hesitate to say this publicly in front of the media. CPI State Secretary Benoy Vishwam openly said that his party cannot wait indefinitely. But the chief minister’s reply was that without an investigation report, how action could be taken against a police official.

In an article in the CPI mouthpiece the other day, National Executive Committee member Prakash Babu said that the party would not back off from its demand and that Ajit Kumar should be replaced.

As the Ajith Kumar issue became a big controversy in the Left Front, the government ordered a Vigilance probe against Ajith Kumar and Sujith Das on Thursday.