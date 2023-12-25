President, VP, PM lead nation in paying tributes to Vajpayee

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other leaders, paid homage to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 99th birth anniversary at his memorial Sadaiv Atal in New Delhi on Monday.

After paying floral tributes to the late leader, the leaders attended the hymns recitation organised at the memorial in commemoration of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart who passed away on August 16, 2018, at the age of 93.

The BJP is celebrating the occasion, which is also being observed as the ‘Good Governance Day’ in the country, organising various events to commemorate the late leader.

Former president Ram nath Kovind, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla BJP national president JP Nadda and other prominent personalities offered floral tributes to the leader known for his strong leadership, vision and his poetic genius and his legacy is cherished by the nation.

Meanwhile, discussions across the country on the schemes and achievements of the government, and BJP-ruled states, as well as good governance for the welfare of the poor are taking place on the occasion.

The purpose behind the concept of Good Governance Day is to make government schemes and services accessible to public so that benefits of the government reach all the people equitably.

Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior. During his political career, he was elected prime minister of the country three times.