President, VP, PM extend New Year greetings to people

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended their New Year greetings to the people.

In a message, the President said, “Happy New Year to everyone! Let us welcome the new year with a resolve to usher in all round progress in our society and country. May the New Year-2022 bring happiness, health, success, prosperity and peace in our lives.”

The Vice-President, in his message, said, “My warm greetings and best wishes to all on the advent of #NewYear2022. The New Year is a time for new beginnings. It is a time to set new goals in life and make new resolutions. Let us resolve to be kinder, more compassionate and considerate human beings.”

PM Modi tweeted, “Happy 2022! May this year bring abundance of joy and good health in everyone’s lives. May we keep scaling new heights of progress and prosperity, and work even harder to fulfil the dreams of our great freedom fighters.”