President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will hold a video conferencing meeting on Friday with Governors and Lieutenant Governors and Administrators of stated and UTs to discuss the status of coronavirus cases.

The agenda of the call would include the cases of coronavirus cases in states, Red Cross’ role with a focus on vulnerable sections, and the role of civil society/voluntary organizations/private sector in complementing the efforts of the Union and state governments to contain the spread.

Earlier on March 27, through a video conferencing the President had asked the Governors/LGs to rope in volunteers from Red Cross and other religious organizations to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

During the conversation, the President emphasized on India’s inherent strength of sharing and caring, and the measures should be directed to mitigate the sufferings of the most vulnerable section of society.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a video conferencing with Chief Ministers of states over the coronavirus outbreak.