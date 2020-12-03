President Ram Nath Kovind paid homage to Dr Rajendra Prasad, the first President of India, on his birth anniversary at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today, December 3. The President and officials of Rashtrapati Bhavan paid floral tributes before a portrait of Dr Rajendra Prasad.

Paying his tributes, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said, “My humble tributes to former President of India, Dr Rajendra Prasad on his birth anniversary today. He was a selfless & visionary leader who played a significant role in shaping the polity of India. He will always be remembered for his simplicity and compassion for others.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Dr Rajendra Prasad on his Jayanti and said, “पूर्व राष्ट्रपति भारत रत्न डॉ. राजेन्द्र प्रसाद की जयंती पर उन्हें मेरी सादर श्रद्धांजलि। स्वतंत्रता संग्राम और संविधान निर्माण में उन्होंने अतुलनीय भूमिका निभाई। सादा जीवन और उच्च विचार के सिद्धांत पर आधारित उनका जीवन देशवासियों को सदैव प्रेरित करता रहेगा” (My utmost respect and tributes to Bharat Ratna Dr Rajendra Prasad, the former President of India, on his birth anniversary. He played an important and unparalleled role in India’s freedom struggle and the drafting of the Constitution of India. He led his life based on his humble lifestyle and supreme vision and that will always inspire the people of India).”