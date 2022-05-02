President, Vice President greet people on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today greeted people on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In his message, the President said, “On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I extend my best wishes and greetings to all the fellow citizens, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters.”

He said “during the holy month of Ramadan, devotees observe Roza and offer special prayers. Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated as the month of Ramadan ends.”

“Special importance is given to distribution of food and food-grains among the poor on this occasion. This festival inspires people to strive for building a harmonious, peaceful and prosperous society,” the President said.

“On the auspicious occasion of Eid, let us resolve to rededicate ourselves to the service of humanity and to improve the lives of the poor and needy,” he said.

In his message, the Vice President said “I convey my heartiest greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.”

Marking the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan, Eid-ul-Fitr is the celebration of sincere devotion, charity and gratitude to the Almighty, the Vice President said.

He said “I hope that the festival will strengthen the spirit of generosity and bring people closer to one another, binding them in friendship, brotherhood, love and mutual respect. May the pious and noble ideals associated with Eid-ul-Fitr enrich our lives with peace, harmony and happiness.”