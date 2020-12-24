President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu have sent their greetings to all fellow citizens on the eve of Christmas.

In a message, the President has said, “On the auspicious occasion of Christmas, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens, especially our Christian brothers and sisters.

Christmas is an occasion to celebrate with joy and fervour the birth of Lord Jesus Christ. The festival fills people’s lives with peace, goodwill and compassion. On this festival, we lighten up our hearts with love and kindness towards others.

I hope that this festival would nurture peace throughout the world and help maintain harmony in mankind. Let us re-imbibe Jesus Christ’s teachings of love, compassion and humanity on this holy festival and commit ourselves to the welfare of our nation and society.”

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in his message said, “I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to all our fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of Christmas.

Christmas is a celebration of the birth of Lord Jesus Christ. The festival reaffirms our faith in the values of compassion and forgiveness taught by Lord Jesus for the enlightenment of humanity.

Christmas is a joyous occasion for family and friends to come together and celebrate the festival in a grand way. But due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic this year, we must be content with a modest celebration.

Let us together pray for the health and well-being of people of the entire world. May this festival bring peace, harmony, health and happiness in our lives.”