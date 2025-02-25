President urges PMCH to focus on R&D to improve healthcare

President Droupadi Murmu Tuesday called upon the stakeholders at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) to focus more on Research and Development (R&D) to improve healthcare because a strong research foundation is vital for advancing the mandate of medical colleges. She also urged its alumni to create a network and support their alma mater in research.

Speaking at the PMCH Centenary Celebration held in Patna, the President said that research conducted by the faculty members and students of an institute plays an important role in the constant development of the institution.

She said, “I am glad to know that the PMCH promotes Research and Development (R&D) and research conducted by its faculty members and students on Kala Azar and Bone TB have been appreciated by the medical fraternity across the world.”

She suggested that the PMCH faculty members and other stakeholders should associate with other institutes of eminence and carry out further research on other aspects of healthcare.

The President said that this is the era of technology. ”Technology is playing an important role in the medical field as well. Technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Robotics are making the medical process simpler and more accurate,” she said.

Ms Murmu said, “I urge all stakeholders of the PMCH to always be ready to adopt the latest technologies. It would not only make the treatment easier but would also increase doctors’ knowledge and efficiency.”

She also asked the PMCH alumni to create a network so that they could discuss their research and problems. It will help not only the doctors but patients as well, she said.

The President said that doctors are researchers, therapists, teachers, and counselors as well. In all these roles, they serve the people and society and contribute to nation-building. She urged them to make people aware of the importance of blood and organ donation.

Earlier, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that his government is determined to offer world-class healthcare facilities in Bihar. The PMCH is undergoing a massive transformation. Soon it will become the world’s second-largest hospital with over 5,400 beds laced with state-of-the-art medical facilities.