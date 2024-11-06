President to witness Naval exercises aboard INS Vikrant on historic voyage

President Droupadi Murmu will embark on the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to observe naval operations at sea on Thursday.

This would be the President’s first voyage aboard the aircraft carrier to witness a wide range of naval operations.

A statement from the Naval spokesperson stated that Murmu would be welcomed at INS Hansa, the naval base at Goa, by Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, with a 150-men ceremonial guard of honor.

The scheduled demonstrations include surface combat maneuvers, battle exercises, submarine operations, and an aerial showcase featuring deck-based fighter jets, helicopters, and a flypast by naval aircraft, the statement read.