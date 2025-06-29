President Murmu to Visit Uttar Pradesh from June 30 to July 1

President Droupadi Murmu will be on a two-day visit to Bareilly and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, starting Monday, a release from the President’s Secretariat said on Sunday.

During her visit, the President will attend the XI convocation ceremony of the Indian Veterinary Research Institute at Bareilly on Monday. The same day, she will also grace the first convocation ceremony of AIIMS Gorakhpur.

On Tuesday, the President will inaugurate the Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath AYUSH University at Gorakhpur.

The President will also visit Mahayogi Gorakhnath University, Gorakhpur on Tuesday, where she will inaugurate its Auditorium, Academic Block and Panchkarma Kendra as well as lay the foundation stone for a new Girls’ Hostel.