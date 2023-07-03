President Murmu to visit Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra from July 3-7

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Karnataka, Telangana, and Maharashtra from July 3 to 7, a statement released on Sunday by the Rashtrapati Bhavan stated.

The President will attend Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence’s second convocation on July 3, 2023, at Muddenahalli, Karnataka. In the evening, she will also converse with the PVTG members at Raj Bhavan in Karnataka. On Tuesday, July 4, the President will preside over and speak at Hyderabad’s 125th Birth Anniversary celebrations of Alluri Sitarama Raju, it said.

On Wednesday, July 5, the President will speak at Gondwana University’s 10th convocation. She will also open the Sanskritik Kendra at the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in Koradi, Nagpur, it added.

On Thursday, July 6, the President will engage with PVTG members at Nagpur’s Raj Bhavan. She will attend an event sponsored by the Maharashtra government in her honour at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai, said the statement.