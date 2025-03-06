President Murmu to lead International Women’s Day celebration

The Central government will commemorate International Women’s Day on March 8 with a celebration led by President Droupadi Murmu.

On the occasion, the Ministry of Women & Child Development (MWCD) will organise a national-level conference with the theme “Nari Shakti Se Viksit Bharat” at Vigyan Bhawan.

This event, to be attended by Minister for Women and Child Development, Annpurna Devi, Minister of State, Savitri Thakur, and senior government officials, aims to highlight the role of women in India’s progress.

To mark the occasion, the MWCD has also launched a mega campaign, #SheBuildsBharat, to celebrate and recognise the contributions of women across various sectors. Women officers from the armed forces, paramilitary forces, and the Delhi Police, along with My Bharat volunteers, Anganwadi and ASHA workers, and members of Self Help Groups, will participate in the event.

Representatives of prominent international organisations, including the World Bank, UNICEF, UN Women, UNDP, and UNFPA, will also be present on the occasion, underscoring the global significance of women’s empowerment.

Following the inaugural session, a high-level panel discussion, featuring thought leaders and policymakers deliberating on strategies to enhance gender equality and women’s participation in India’s growth story, will be held.

In addition to the panel discussion, three technical sessions will be held, bringing together renowned women leaders from diverse fields, such as STEM, business, sports, media, and governance. The sessions include Trailblazers and Luminaries – Looking Back and Forging Ahead on the 50th Anniversary of International Women’s Day. The session will feature inspiring stories from women pioneers who have excelled in their respective fields, motivating future generations.

Capitalising on Women Power – Breakthroughs in Financial Inclusion will include a dedicated discussion on financial inclusion, entrepreneurship, and economic empowerment of women, highlighting key policies and innovative solutions.

Under the session titled ‘Women in Leadership – Panchayat to Parliament’, a dialogue on strengthening women’s political representation and leadership at all levels, from grassroots governance to national policymaking.

A key highlight of the event will be the Digital Media and Interactive Zone, designed to showcase the contributions of women in shaping a progressive India. This zone will feature real-time discussions, multimedia exhibits, and storytelling initiatives, offering a dynamic platform for engagement and exchange of ideas.