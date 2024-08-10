President Murmu receives Timor-Leste’s highest civilian award

President Droupadi Murmu was Saturday conferred with the Grand-Collar of the Order of Timor-Leste, the country’s highest civilian award.

”President José Ramos-Horta of Timor-Leste conferred the Grand-Collar of the Order of Timor-Leste, the country’s highest civilian award, upon President Droupadi Murmu. The award is in recognition of her achievements in public service and dedication to education, social welfare and empowerment of women,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a social media post on X.

President Murmu said the honour is a reflection of the ties of friendship between India and Timor-Leste.

President Murmu, who is on a three-nation foreign tour, arrived in Timor Leste earlier today after concluding her visits to Fiji and New Zealand. In a special gesture, she was warmly received by President Jose Ramos-Horta at the airport.

President Murmu also held extensive talks with President Jose Ramos-Horta of Timor-Leste. Underlining the strong connect between the two democratic nations, both leaders discussed opportunities for enhancing bilateral cooperation.

Earlier during her visit to Fiji, President Murmu was conferred with its highest civilian award, ‘Companion of the Order of Fiji’. She termed it as an honour that reflects the deep ties of friendship between the two nations.