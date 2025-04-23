President Murmu postpones Assam visit following Pahalgam attack

In the wake of the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that left at least 26 tourists dead, President Droupadi Murmu has postponed her scheduled two-day visit to Assam, which was to commence on April 24.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan conveyed the decision to the Assam Governor’s Secretariat, citing the national mourning and sensitivity surrounding the tragic events in Kashmir.

Advertisement

“We received a communication from the President’s office informing us of the postponement due to the attack. The visit will be rescheduled at a later date,” a senior official at the Governor’s Secretariat said.

Advertisement

Murmu was slated to arrive in Guwahati on the evening of April 24 and was scheduled to attend two major events the following day.

One of the key highlights of her itinerary was the conferment of the Srimanta Sankardeva Award to acclaimed classical dancer Sonal Mansingh.