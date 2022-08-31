President Murmu, PM Modi extend wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday extended greetings on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and prayed for peace and prosperity in the lives of the citizens.

“Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on Ganesh Chaturthi. Mangalmurti Lord Ganesha is a symbol of knowledge, accomplishment and good fortune. I wish that with the blessings of Shri Ganesh, there should be a spread of happiness, peace and prosperity in everyone’s life,” the President tweeted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The Prime Minister shared a shloka in Sanskrit while extending wishes and wrote on Twitter, “Best wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Lord Shri Ganesh always remain upon us.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings on occasion.

“Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all the countrymen. Ganpati Bappa Morya!” he tweeted.