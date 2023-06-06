President Murmu conferred Suriname’s highest award

President Droupadi Murmu was on Tuesday conferred with the highest civilian honour of Suriname ‘Grand Order of the Chain of the Yellow Star’ by Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi at a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in that country.

In her acceptance remarks, the President, who is on a three-day visit to Suriname, thanked President Santokhi and the Government of Suriname for bestowing upon her this honour. This recognition held immense significance, not only for her but also for the more than 1.4 billion people of India. She dedicated the honour to the successive generations of the Indian-Surinamese community, who have played a stellar role in enriching the fraternal ties between the two countries.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the President. “This special gesture from the Government and people of Suriname symbolizes the enduring friendship between our countries,” he said.

President Murmu and President Santokhi also witnessed a cultural festival on the occasion of the commemoration of 150 years of the arrival of Indians in Suriname last evening in Paramaribo.

Addressing the gathering at the Independence Square in Paramaribo, the President said: ”Today we are celebrating the 150th anniversary of the arrival of Indians in Suriname which is an important milestone in the history of Suriname. On this day, in the year 1873, the first group of Indians reached the shores of Suriname, on board the ship Lalla Rookh which was the beginning of a new chapter in the history of this country.”

She said as a multicultural society and as a land of opportunities, Suriname has welcomed all the varied communities that came and settled there. During these years, diverse communities evolved into one family and one country. She appreciated the people of Suriname for their dedication and commitment to unity and inclusiveness.

The President was happy to note that despite the vast geographical distances, the different time zones and cultural diversity, the Indian diaspora has always remained attached to its roots. She said that over the last 150 years, the Indian community has not only become an integral part of society in Suriname, but it also constitutes an important pillar of the deepening partnership between India and Suriname.