President Kovind confers National Florence Nightingale Award 2020 on Brigadier SV Saraswati

President Ram Nath Kovind today conferred the National Florence Nightingale Award 2020 on Deputy Director-General of Military Nursing Service (MNS) Brig SV Saraswati for her immense contribution to the MNS as nurse administrator.

The President presented the award in a virtual ceremony. The National Florence Nightingale Award is the highest national distinction a nurse can achieve for selfless devotion and exceptional professionalism.

Brig Saraswati hails from Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh and was commissioned into the MNS on 28 December, 1983. She has served in the MNS for more than three and half decades, especially in perioperative nursing.

As a renowned operation theatre nurse, she has assisted in more than 3,000 lifesaving and emergency surgeries and has trained residents, operation room nursing trainees and auxiliary staff in her career. She has prepared patient teaching materials and improvised drape kits and suture packing for cardiac surgeries.

Brig SV Saraswati has represented the MNS in various national and international forums. She has conducted various outreach activities for the troops and has trained more than a thousand soldiers and families in basic life support.

She has rendered her services at various pan-India Army hospitals and with the United Nations Peace Keeping Forces at Congo. She has held various levels of clinical and administrative appointments prior to assuming the present appointment of Deputy Director General of MNS.

In recognition of her meritorious and distinguished service in the nursing profession to soldiers and their families, she was awarded General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Commendation (2005), United Nations Medal (MONOC) (2007) and Chief of the Army Staff Commendation (2015).