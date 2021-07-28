President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday said that democracy has the capacity to reconcile all differences and urged the youth to rebuild Kashmir where violence is alien to the culture of the valley and was never part of ‘Kashmiriat’ but has, unfortunately, become the daily reality. He stressed that he wants to see Kashmir as paradise on earth.

The President, who was addressing the 19th convocation of the Kashmir University in Srinagar during his 4-days visit to J&K, said it was most unfortunate that the outstanding tradition of peaceful coexistence has been broken in the valley.

Violence is alien to Kashmiri culture, and it can only be termed as an aberration – a temporary one, much like a virus that attacks the body and needs to be purged. Now there is a new beginning and determined efforts to regain this land’s lost glory.

“I take this opportunity to urge upon the younger generation of Kashmir to learn from their rich legacy. They have every reason to know that Kashmir has always been a beacon of hope for the rest of India. Its spiritual and cultural influence has imprint all across India”, the President said.

“Democracy, I firmly believe, has within it a capacity to reconcile all differences and also a capacity to bring out the best of citizens’ potential. Kashmir, happily, is already realizing this vision”.

The President said that “As Kashmir has turned a new leaf, exciting new possibilities are opening up. The whole of India is watching you with admiration and pride. Kashmiri youth are scaling new heights in a variety of sectors, from civil service exams to sports and entrepreneurial ventures”.

Stressing that democracy lets you build your own future, a peaceful and prosperous tomorrow, he pointed out that the youth and women especially have high stakes in it, and I am sure they will not let go of this opportunity to rebuild lives and rebuild Kashmir. “I am squarely banking on the younger generation of Jammu and Kashmir to realise this dream which I am sure will come true sooner than later.

Kashmir is bound to acquire its rightful place as the crowning glory of India. In September last year, during a consultation on the new National Education Policy, I had spoken of my dream. I wish to see Kashmir as paradise on earth”.

“Almost all religions that came to this land embraced a unique feature of Kashmiriyat that shunned orthodoxy and encouraged tolerance and mutual acceptance among communities.

Kashmir is the meeting point of various cultures. In medieval times, it was, Lal Ded who showed the way to bring together various spiritual traditions. In the works of Lalleshwari, you can see how Kashmir provides the template of communal harmony and peaceful coexistence”.

“It is impossible to write a history of Indian philosophy without referring to Kashmir’s contributions to it. One of the oldest manuscripts of the Rigveda was written in Kashmir. This is the most conducive region for the philosophies to prosper”, the President said.

“I am delighted to be among you all today in this land of great historical and cultural significance. It has been called ‘Rishi Vaer’, or the land of saints, and has always attracted spiritual seekers from far and wide. I feel blessed in standing on this land, which is not only reservoir of wisdom but also endowed with unparalleled natural beauty”, he said.

I have been told that close to 3 lakh students are receiving degrees today. With more than 2.5 lakh bachelors and more than 1,000 doctorates over the past eight years, the University has made remarkable progress. The University has added another feather in its cap with the setting up of two centres that are of high importance. One is devoted to glaciology, and the other to Himalayan Biodiversity Documentation, Bio-prospection and Conservation. I am confident that these two centres of excellence and the laboratory will help Kashmir and also show the way to the world in combating climate challenges and nurturing nature, the President added.