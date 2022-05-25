President to grace Dagadusheth Mandir Trust celebrations in Pune on Friday

President Ram Nath Kovind will tomorrow inaugurate the National Women Legislators’ Conference-2022, being organized by the Kerala Legislative Assembly in Thiruvananthapuram.

On May 27, in Maharashtra, the President will grace the 125th-year celebrations of Kai. Smt. Laxmibai Dagadusheth Halwai Datta Mandir Trust in Pune.

The next day, the President will address a function ‘One-Nation–One Health System is the need of Hour’ being organized by the Arogya Bharati in Bhopal.

On the same day, he will launch various health infrastructure projects of the Government of Madhya Pradesh in Bhopal.

On 29 May, the President will inaugurate the 59th Mahaadhiveshan of Akhil Bhartiya Ayurved Mahasammelan at Ujjain, Rashtrapati Bhavan said today.