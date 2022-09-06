President from Gandhi family, or split in Congress: Pramod Tiwari

Rajya Sabha MP and CWC member Pramod Tiwari, on Monday, said the Congress president should be elected from the Gandhi family to lead the party, if not; a ‘split’ would be imminent in the party.

“Though the schedule for the Congress president post is announced, anyone can file his or her nomination. I have a different opinion as compared to other Congressmen. My internal desire is that the president should be elected from the Gandhi family and lead the party,” said Tiwari.

“The simple reason is that if the Gandhi family is not there, then a split would be imminent in the party,” Tiwari told a press conference at PCC office where he summarised the party’s ‘Bharat Jodo’ campaign beginning tomorrow under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.

He, who represents the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan, however, skipped answering when asked if it would be Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi as the Congress president to be elected.

The ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ to commence tomorrow will cover 12 States and two UTs from Kanyakumari to Kashmir in the next 150 days by traveling 3,500 km on foot, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, PCC president Govind Singh Dotasara said ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ will cover at least six eastern districts in 21 days of its duration.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and senior MLAs and Ministers would join the ‘Yatra’ and address rallies along with Rahul Gandhi, said Dotasara.