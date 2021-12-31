President extends New Year greetings to people

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday extended his greetings to all fellow citizens for New Year 2022 and urged the people to resolve to usher in progress in society and country.

“On the joyous occasion of the New Year 2022, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all our fellow countrymen, living in India and abroad.

“May the new dawn of the New Year reinvigorate the spirit of peace, prosperity and fraternity in our lives. Let us resolve to bring in the new year with endeavour to usher in progress in our society and country,” he said in his message, as per a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“May the New Year 2022 bring a lot of happiness and good health as well as success and prosperity in your life.”