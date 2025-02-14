President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Ranchi for two-day visit

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Ranchi on Friday at 4:50 pm. She was welcomed at Birsa Munda Airport by Governor Santosh Gangwar, Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey, and top officials. Amid tight security, she proceeded directly to Raj Bhavan.

On Saturday, she will be the chief guest at the Platinum Jubilee celebration of BIT Mesra and inaugurate the research exhibition. She will then depart for Delhi.

Advertisement

The city is under high security, with a three-layer security system involving over 2,500 police personnel and 10 IPS officers. Traffic restrictions have been imposed, and entry of heavy vehicles is banned.

Advertisement