President confers ‘Nari Shakti Puraskar’ on International Women’s Day

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, 2022, the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind conferred the ‘Nari Shakti Puraskar’ – 2020 and 2021 on 29 outstanding and exceptional women achievers at a special ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

Tweeting about the same, he stated, “Greetings on the International Women’s Day! Women are making exemplary contributions in all walks of life. Let us recommit ourselves to ensure their safety and dignity and to provide opportunities to each of them to pursue their dreams and aspirations.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too will be addressing a seminar today evening, at women saint’s camp at Dhordo, Kutch at 6 pm through video conferencing in view of International Women’s Day.

The seminar is being organized to recognise the role of women saints in the society and their contribution towards women empowerment.

Over 500 women saints will attend the seminar in Dhordo. The Prime Minister also shared a video that highlights how ‘Mann Ki Baat’ has celebrated Nari Shakti.

Saluting the Nari Shakti on International Women’s Day, Modi too in a series of tweets, said, “On Women’s Day, I salute our Nari Shakti and their accomplishments in diverse fields. The Government of India will keep focusing on women empowerment through its various schemes with an emphasis on dignity as well as opportunity.”

The PM also said, “From financial inclusion to social security, quality healthcare to housing, education to entrepreneurship, many efforts have been made to put our Nari Shakti at the forefront of India’s development journey. These efforts will continue with even greater vigour in the coming times.”

Modi, on Monday had held an interactive session with the Nari Shakti Puraskar Awardees for the years 2020 and 2021, at New Delhi.

Prime Minister praised the awardees for the tremendous work done by them, saying that they are contributing to society as well as the country. He said that while their work has a spirit of service, what is also clearly visible in their work is innovation. He added that now there is no sector where women have not made their mark and made the country proud.

Besides, Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Zubin Irani in a message said, “best wishes to all the women out there who strive and thrive each day. Let International Women’s Day, 2022 be a celebration of Women-led Development.”