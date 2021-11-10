President confers honorary rank of General of Indian Army on Nepal Army Chief

President Ram Nath Kovind today conferred the honorary rank of General of the Indian Army to Nepal Army Chief, Gen Prabhu Ram Sharma at a special investiture ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The honour was conferred upon him in reciprocation of the honour given to Indian Army Chief, Gen M M Naravane during his visit to the Himalayan nation in November last year.

Gen Sharma is on a four-day visit to New Delhi at the invitation of Gen Naravane to bolster defence ties between the two countries.

He has already held talks with top personnel of the Indian armed forces and is also expected to meet National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

He will also attend an event at the National Defence College where he has attended a course earlier.