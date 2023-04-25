President calls for sound public financial management system

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday observed that a sound system of public financial management helps in promoting equitable and inclusive development in a country.

Droupadi Murmu was talking to a group of officers of the Indian Civil Accounts Service (2018-2021 batches) which called on her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The president hoped these officers would be playing an instrumental role in the financial administration of the country. As young civil servants, they were expected to strive for excellence in public governance and uphold the values enshrined in the Constitution.

She said whichever organisation or department they were posted in, they should be aware of the purpose of their job. In following the process, the purpose should not get lost. She urged them to work with the aim of public well-being and inclusive development of the country.

The president said that the Indian Civil Accounts Service has ensured that accounting processes and accounting reports become a tool for ensuring financial accountability in the government and bringing transparency in public administration.

A sound system of public financial management helped in promoting equitable and inclusive development in a country. As key drivers of public financial management in the country, Indian Civil Accounts Service officers would be expected to design, develop and implement systems that become a model in the international arena too.

The president said that automation and the use of technology have changed the paradigm of governance in the country. ”We have seen a rapid enhancement in the use of technology in governance systems. Digitisation and online service delivery have to a great extent increased transparency and accountability in public administration. With the advent of new accounting software and cloud storage technologies, there is greater scope for accounting processes to become more seamless and accurate,” she added.