President appoints Justice Mohanty as Acting Chairperson, Lokpal

President of India, Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday appointed Justice Pradip Kumar Mohanty as Acting Chairperson, Lokpal.

Justice Mohanty has been appointed to the post of Acting Chairperson of Lokpal, due to a vacancy created by the completion of the tenure of Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose.

Justice Mohanty, a resident of Cuttack in Odisha, will likely assume the charge from tomorrow, May 28.

It is to be noted that Justice Mohanty was Born in Cuttack in Odisha in a noted lawyer’s family, Justice Mohanty’s father, Late Jugal Kishore Mohanty was the Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court, and maternal grandfather, Late Rajkishore Das was also a Judge of the Odisha High Court.

Justice Mohanty studied in the Ravenshaw Collegiate School of Cuttack and graduated in 1974 from the Ravenshaw College. He passed Law from Madhusudan Law College in Cuttack, Odisha.