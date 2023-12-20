Preparations underway to showcase Asia’s largest Tulip garden in Srinagar

Preparations have begun to showcase the Tulip Garden in Srinagar to tourists in March next year when the flowers will be in full bloom.

A large number of gardeners are seen these days planting 1.7 million flower bulbs in Asia’s largest Tulip garden on the banks of the Dal Lake.

The picturesque Tulip Garden is sprawled over an area of 30 hectares and has a variety of tulips.

The garden has become an attraction for tourists and locals as well. More than 3.65 lakh people visited the garden last year.

The garden is situated in the mesmerizing foothills of the Zabarwan on the banks of the Dal Lake where over 68 tulip varieties are grown.

The Tulip garden recently earned a prestigious spot in the World Book of Records (London).