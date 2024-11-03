Preparations underway for grand Rajyotsava 2024 celebrations in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh is gearing up for a grand celebration of its State Foundation Day, with Rajyotsava 2024 set to take place from November 4 to November 6 at Naya Raipur, Atal Nagar. The venue is buzzing with activity as government departments, artisans, and organisers finalise details for what promises to be a spectacular event highlighting Chhattisgarh’s achievements, cultural heritage, and future aspirations.

The celebrations will kick off at 6 pm on November 4, with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, inaugurating the event. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will preside over the ceremony, and Dr. Raman Singh, Speaker of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly, will be a special guest. On November 5, the festivities will be led by Governor Raman Deka, with Chief Minister Sai once again presiding. The closing ceremony on November 6 will feature Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar as the Chief Guest, with Governor Deka presiding and both Chief Minister Sai and Speaker Singh present.

A diverse lineup of state officials, including Deputy Chief Ministers Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma, and several other cabinet ministers, MLAs, and dignitaries, will attend, adding prestige to the three-day event.

Advertisement

Cultural performances are set to enchant audiences, starting at 4:30 pm on November 4. Bollywood playback singer Shantanu Mukherjee (Shanu) will headline that evening with a special performance at 7:45 pm. The schedule also includes regional dance and music, including folk performances by Rikhi Kshatriya’s team, Adivindam by Mohan Chauhan and team, and more. The programme continues on November 5 with ‘Sanskritik Leher Ganga’ by Puranik Sahu, folk tunes by Surendra Sahu, Bhola Yadav, and team, ‘The Moonlight Raga’ by Mohan Naidu, and performances by artists such as Rajesh Awasthi, Aru Sahu, and Neeti Mohan. On the final day, audiences can look forward to Anurag Star Night by Anurag Sharma, a Mallakhamb performance by Manoj Prasad from India’s Got Talent, ‘Magic Bastar’ by Savi Srivastava, and a musical duo performance by Pawan Deep and Arunita.

The government will host an extensive exhibition showcasing departmental achievements and future projects, organised across four domes. Domes 1 and 2 will feature government department stalls, Dome 3 will display commercial enterprises, and Dome 4 will host public sector institutions. A Craft Village will celebrate and sell Chhattisgarh’s traditional handicrafts, while a Food Court, Shilp Gram, and Meena Bazaar will offer culinary delights and artisanal products, promising an immersive experience for visitors.

The Rajyotsava 2024 celebrations promise an enriching experience, blending Chhattisgarh’s cultural heritage with a forward-looking vision. Over the next three days, the event will not only highlight the state’s achievements but also foster a sense of pride and unity among its people. With a dynamic lineup of performances, exhibitions, and interactive displays, Rajyotsava offers a glimpse into Chhattisgarh’s vibrant spirit and its role in India’s diverse cultural landscape.