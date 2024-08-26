Preparation starts for Joint Commanders Conference in Lucknow

Preparations have started in the Central Command headquarters here for organising Joint Commanders Conference by the Army for the first time in Lucknow.

Security drill for the 2-day conference on September 4 and 5 has started too. Before the conference, work has been started to strengthen the security arrangements in the entire cantonment area.

Additional CCTV cameras are being installed. There will be high alert for two days. Apart from the cantonment area, security at railway stations, airports, bus stands woukd also be enhanced due to this conference, sources here on Monday said.

The conference will focus on making the country strong and secure. Defence Minister, Chief of Defence Staff and heads of Army, Navy and Air Force will attend the conference. There will be discussion on upgrading theater command and army.

Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan will address on September 4, whereas on the second day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the conference.

Apart from this, top commanders of the Army, Navy and Air Force will present statements on strengthening the armies, requirement of equipment, etc.

The theme of the two-day conference has been ‘Strong and Secure India: Transformation of the Armed Forces’. Under this, issues related to military will be discussed.

Besides, there will be discussions on issues like manufacturing of defence equipment under Make in India and presentations will be given by the directorates of the armed forces.

There will also be a discussion in the conference regarding creation of theater command.

Theater command is used during war when it comes to coordination between the three armies. This will play an important role in creating coordination between the three armies.