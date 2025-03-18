UP govt initiates transformation of Lucknow’s Butler Palace into cultural hub

The Yogi Adityanath government, with a commitment to preserving Uttar Pradesh’s historical heritage, has initiated the transformation of Butler Palace here into a book café and cultural centre. As part of this initiative, the café will host various activities, including exhibitions, workshops, and an art gallery, officials said on Tuesday.

Originally built in 1915 by Raja Mahmudabad in memory of Sir Spencer Harcourt Butler, the then deputy commissioner of Awadh, Butler Palace holds significant historical value. To restore and repurpose it while preserving its original structure, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has launched the rejuvenation process. This public-private partnership (PPP) project will be overseen by a special team formed by the LDA.

According to the project timeline, the restoration and development of Butler Palace will be completed by March 2025. The plan includes site clearance, structural repairs, external façade conservation, basic wiring, and operational setup, all under the supervision of experts. Additionally, efforts will be made to ensure public engagement and raise awareness about heritage conservation.

The book café at Butler Palace will not only provide study material but also offer snacks and beverages for visitors. To further enhance its role as a cultural hub, the palace will host various events, with support from coaching institutes for its operations and promotion.

The renovated Butler Palace will serve as a venue for workshops and classes promoting local art, culture, and heritage. The space will also be available for exhibitions and film screenings, showcasing local artists and historical narratives.

An art gallery will be set up to highlight the history of the palace and the surrounding region. Additionally, a light and sound show depicting stories from Lucknow’s history and folklore will be organized, offering an immersive experience for visitors.

Beyond serving as a book café, Butler Palace will be a centre for art exhibitions, craft fairs, and displays of local handicrafts.