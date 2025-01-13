Premiere of ‘Jungle Satyagraha’ highlights Tribal struggle against British rule

The premiere of the movie Jungle Satyagraha was held on Monday at the auditorium of the State Assembly in Bhopal.

The film portrays the struggles and sacrifices of tribals from the Betul district of Madhya Pradesh during their resistance against British rule in 1930.

According to the film’s director, Pradeep Uikey, the movie is based on the tribal heroes led by Sardar Ganjan Singh Korku, focusing on their fight against the British for rights to their land, forests, and water.

Congress Rajya Sabha member and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh organized the premiere. A large number of Congress leaders attended the event.

Reports suggest that Digvijaya Singh had also invited several BJP leaders including Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav and MP BJP chief VD Sharma, to attend the screening. However, none of the BJP leaders was present at the premiere.