Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared a video of him feeding the peacock at his official residence in New Delhi.
PM is seen feeding grains to Peacock – the national bird of India. He shared the video over social media.
The video was shared with a caption “precious moments” and showed various snippets of the Prime Minister spending time feeding the peacocks.
In one of the picture, the peacock’s dance in its full glory is also seen.
जीवात्मा ही शिवात्मा,
अंतर्मन की अनंत धारा
मन मंदिर में उजियारा सारा,
बिन वाद-विवाद, संवाद
बिन सुर-स्वर, संदेश
मोर चहकता मौन महकता।
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 23, 2020