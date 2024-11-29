Prayagraj to bloom with floral beauty for Mahakumbh 2025

The Uttar Pradesh government aims to make Prayagraj bloom with floral beauty, creating an aromatic welcome for the millions of devotees expected to attend Mahakumbh 2025.The government has launched round-the-clock preparations to enhance the spiritual experience of crores of visitors, ensuring world-class facilities and a vibrant ambiance.

Officials here on Friday claimed that in a first, large-scale arrangements are being made to adorn the city with flower gardens, coloruful potted plants, and decorative floral beds. To ensure meticulous execution, a budget of Rs 7.55 crore has been allocated for this initiative. Seasonal flowers will grace 26,225 pots, while expansive flower beds are being designed to captivate devotees and tourists. Adding to the charm, decorative plants are being strategically placed along the banks of the Ganga in the fair area, creating a visually stunning and serene environment. The effort is part of a broader cleanliness and beautification drive aimed at leaving a lasting impression on visitors.

They claimed preparations for Mahakumbh in Prayagraj are in their final stages, with a significant focus on beautification through flowers and decorative plants. To make the entire city vibrant and fragrant, large-scale orders for flowers and ornamental plants have been placed with nurseries in Ayodhya and Kashi.

Advertisement

This year, there is high demand for flowers like roses, dahlias, jasmine, marigold, kamini, chandni, chrysanthemum, nerium, and different varieties of marigolds. Among decorative plants, Erica Palm, Spindle Lily, Peace Lily, Bamboo, Dhan Lakshmi, Vishnu Kamal, and Red Manchira are being prominently used to enhance the city’s charm.