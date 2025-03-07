Prashant Kishor unveils five-point agenda to transform Bihar

Jan Suraaj party founder Prashant Kishor launched a five-point agenda to transform Bihar if his party forms a government in the state post-assembly elections expected to be held by the end of the year.

“Once the Jan Suraaj government is formed in Bihar, five important schemes will be implemented immediately to transform the state and make it one of the 10 leading states of the country. The Jan Suraaj government will improve the education system, stop migration of youth, give respectable pensions to the elderly and give economic power to farmers and women,” he said.

Promising quality education for children, Prashant Kishor said his government would improve the condition of government schools. If government schools fail to provide quality education, children of poor families will study in private schools and the government will pay their fees.

He said that the Jan Suraaj government’s top priority would be to stop the migration of youth. The government will provide employment locally by promoting industry and trade where youth could earn a monthly salary between Rs10,000 and Rs15,000.

At present, the Bihar government is giving a pension of Rs400 to senior citizens. The Jan Suraaj government will increase this pension to Rs 2000 per month from December 2025.

The rural employment scheme, MNREGA, will be linked to farming to help farmers. This will provide free labourers to farmers for farming, which will promote agriculture.

Women will get loans from the bank on government guarantee for self-employment. While loans are available at high interest rates under the Jeevika scheme at present, the Jan Suraj government will provide personal loans to women at an interest rate of only 4% per annum.

Prashant Kishor said, “After the formation of the Jan Suraj government, all these promises will be implemented immediately to make Bihar a developed and self-reliant state.”