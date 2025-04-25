Prashant Kishor to start ‘Bihar Badlaav Yatra’ from JP’s birthplace on 20 May

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor will embark on his ‘Bihar Badlaav Yatra’ on 20 May from Sitabdiara, Bihar, the birthplace of socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan (JP), with an aim to realise his unfulfilled dream of transforming Bihar through ‘Sampoorna Kranti’ (Total Revolution).

“We want to change the system as JP had dreamt of while launching the ‘Sampoorna Kranti’. We want total revolution so that children get a good education and our youth find employment opportunities in their own state and Bihar should also join the list of developed states,” he said.

Kishor had announced at the ‘Bihar Badlaav Rally’ on 11 April that he would travel across the state to meet his supporters who were unable to join the rally at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna. He had accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of sabotaging the event, alleging that lakhs of supporters were prevented from attending.

The election strategist-turned-politician was on a state-wide tour for over two years before launching the Jan Suraaj Party. In view of the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar, his next tour is considered a significant step towards further strengthening the party’s support base.

Kishor said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended yet another rally in Bihar but failed to announce a scheme for Bihar’s development or to stop migration from the state. “He came here again, but did not speak about enhancing the education system in Bihar or about lakhs of youth who migrate to other states for employment. Similarly, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been making frequent visits, but never speaks about these issues,” he added.

He said Narendra Modi is the prime minister of India, but his focus remains on Gujarat. He has been attending business summits in Gujarat. He never makes any initiative to set up industries in Bihar. “He (the prime minister) is offering Bullet trains to Gujarat. For Bihar, he never thinks beyond offering one or two new trains to transport labourers from Bihar to work in the factories of Gujarat,” he lamented.

“We would have been happy if PM Modi had set up steel factories in Bihar and the steel made in Bihar was transported across the country by goods trains. Bihar does not need only new trains, Bihar needs factories. Like Gujarat, a GIFT city should also be built in Bihar,” he demanded.